Nottingham vs Rotherham en vivo online por la Championship de Inglaterra

A continuación, todos los pormenores del partido entre Nottingham y Rotherham por la sexta jornada de la Championship de Inglaterra, que se llevará a cabo este martes 20 de octubre del 2020.

Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham United

Nottingham y Rotherham se enfrentarán el martes 20 de octubre a las 13:45 horas de Colombia, 14:45 horas de Miami y 20:45 horas de Madrid, en juego válido por la sexta jornada de la Championship de Inglaterra.

Las emociones del encuentro entre Nottingham Forest que está parcialmente en el puesto 20 de la tabla general con 3 puntos y Rotherham United que se ubica en la casilla 17 con 5 unidades, se vivirán en el estadio City Ground de Nottingham.

Árbitro: Martin S. (Eng)

Horarios del encuentro entre Nottingham vs Rotherham

Colombia: 13:45
Ecuador: 13:45
Perú: 13:45
México: 13:45
Miami: 14:45
Venezuela: 14:45
Paraguay: 14:45
Chile: 15:45
Argentina: 15:45
Brasil: 15:45
Uruguay: 15:45
Madrid: 20:45
El Cairo: 20:45
Tokio: 03:45 (21 de octubre)

Señales de televisión en vivo. Nottingham vs Rotherham

Internacional: iFollow
Reino Unido: Sky GO, Sky Sports

Foto: Twitter oficial Nottingham Forest FC



