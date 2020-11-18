The Game Awards: anunciadas todas las nominaciones

Estos son todos los nominados en la edición 2020 de The Game Awards, donde The Last of Us, parte 2, es uno de los más presentes en las diferentes categorías.

Con el año llegando a su final, ha llegado el momento para que Geoff Keighley, fundador de The Game Awards, hable y diga las nominaciones de lo más destacados durante este 2020. A pesar de que la pandemia golpeó muchos sectores económicos, la industria gaming pudo mantenerse de pie y este año dejó grandes títulos que serán reconocidos en la gala transmitida por streaming el próximo 10 de noviembre.

Watch all the nominees for #TheGameAwards, and tune in live on December 10th! Vote now: https://t.co/3QyOOoJkPh pic.twitter.com/YpUHUqPrNJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020

Todas las nominaciones de The Game Awards 2020

Juego del Año

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part 2 – Naughty Dog

Mejor dirección del juego

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Mejor narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Mejor dirección artística

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Mejor partitura/música

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Mejor diseño de audio

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghosts of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2

Mejor rendimiento

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Juegos por el Impacto

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through Darkest of Times

Mejor juego en curso

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Mejor juego indie

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Mejor juego de debut

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Mejor juego móvil

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Mejor apoyo comunitario

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Mejor juego de realidad virtual/AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovación en Accesibilidad

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Mejor juego de acción

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghosts of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part 2

Mejor RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor juego de lucha

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Mejor juego familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mejor juego de Sim/Estrategia

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Mejor juego multijugador

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Creador de contenido del año

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae

Mejor Atleta de Esports

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Mejor Entrenador de Esports

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Mejor Evento de Esports

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Mejor juego de Esports

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Mejor anfitrión de Esports

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Mejor equipo de Esports

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

G2 Esports

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret