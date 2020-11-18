  • Inicio
    • Wplay

    The Game Awards: anunciadas todas las nominaciones

    Por
    The Game Awards anunciadas todas las nominaciones

    Wplay

    Estos son todos los nominados en la edición 2020 de The Game Awards, donde The Last of Us, parte 2, es uno de los más presentes en las diferentes categorías.

    Con el año llegando a su final, ha llegado el momento para que Geoff Keighley, fundador de The Game Awards, hable y diga las nominaciones de lo más destacados durante este 2020. A pesar de que la pandemia golpeó muchos sectores económicos, la industria gaming pudo mantenerse de pie y este año dejó grandes títulos que serán reconocidos en la gala transmitida por streaming el próximo 10 de noviembre.

    + Inevitable: Josedeodo está muy cerca de salir de Rainbow7

    + Disney Plus gratis no llegó a Xbox Game Pass en Latinoamérica

    + La eLaLiga Fan Cup llega a Colombia y cualquiera puede participar

    Todas las nominaciones de The Game Awards 2020

    Juego del Año

    Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
    Doom Eternal – id Software
    Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
    Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
    Hades – Supergiant Games
    The Last of Us Part 2 – Naughty Dog

    Mejor dirección del juego

    Final Fantasy VII Remake
    Ghosts of Tsushima
    Hades
    Half-Life Alyx
    The Last of Us Part 2

    Mejor narrativa

    13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
    Final Fantasy VII Remake
    Ghosts of Tsushima
    Hades
    The Last of Us Part 2

    Mejor dirección artística

    Final Fantasy VII Remake
    Ghosts of Tsushima
    Hades
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    The Last of Us Part 2

    Mejor partitura/música

    Doom Eternal
    Final Fantasy VII Remake
    Hades
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    The Last of Us Part 2

    Mejor diseño de audio

    Doom Eternal
    Half-Life: Alyx
    Ghosts of Tsushima
    Resident Evil 3
    The Last of Us Part 2

    Mejor rendimiento

    Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
    Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
    Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
    Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
    Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

    Juegos por el Impacto

    If Found…
    Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
    Spiritfarer
    Tell Me Why
    Through Darkest of Times

    Mejor juego en curso

    Apex Legends
    Destiny 2
    Call of Duty: Warzone
    Fortnite
    No Man’s Sky

    Mejor juego indie

    Carrion
    Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
    Hades
    Spelunky 2
    Spiritfarer

    Mejor juego de debut

    Carrion
    Mortal Shell
    Raji: An Acient Epic
    Roki
    Phasmophobia

    Mejor juego móvil

    Among Us
    Call of Duty Mobile
    Genshin Impact
    Legends of Runeterra
    Pokemon Cafe Mix

    Mejor apoyo comunitario

    Apex Legends
    Destiny 2
    Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
    Fortnite
    No Man’s Sky
    Valorant

    Mejor juego de realidad virtual/AR

    Dreams
    Half-Life: Alyx
    Marvel’s Iron Man VR
    Star Wars: Squadrons
    The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

    Innovación en Accesibilidad

    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
    Grounded
    Hyperdot
    The Last of Us Part 2
    Watch Dogs Legion

    Mejor juego de acción

    Doom Eternal
    Hades
    Half-Life: Alyx
    Nioh 2
    Streets of Rage 4

    Mejor juego de acción/aventura

    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
    Ghosts of Tsushima
    Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
    The Last of Us Part 2

    Mejor RPG

    Final Fantasy VII Remake
    Genshin Impact
    Persona 5 Royal
    Wasteland 3
    Yakuza: Like a Dragon

    Mejor juego de lucha

    Granblue Fantasy: Versus
    Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
    Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
    One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
    Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

    Mejor juego familiar

    Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
    Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
    Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
    Minecraft Dungeons
    Paper Mario: The Origami King

    Mejor juego de Sim/Estrategia

    Crusader Kings 3
    Desperados 3
    Gears Tactics
    Microsoft Flight Simulator
    XCOM: Chimera Squad

    Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

    Dirt 5
    F1 2020
    FIFA 21
    NBA 2K21
    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

    Mejor juego multijugador

    Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    Among Us
    Call of Duty: Warzone
    Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
    Valorant

    Creador de contenido del año

    Alanah Pearce
    Jay Ann Lopez
    Nickmercs
    Timthetatman
    Valkyrae

    Mejor Atleta de Esports

    Ian “Crimsix” Porter
    Heo “Showmaker” Su
    Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
    Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
    Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

    Mejor Entrenador de Esports

    Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
    Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
    Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
    Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
    Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

    Mejor Evento de Esports

    Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
    Call of Duty League Championship 2020
    IEM Katowice 2020
    League of Legends World Championship 2020
    Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

    Mejor juego de Esports

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
    Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
    Fortnite
    League of Legends
    Valorant

    Mejor anfitrión de Esports

    Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
    Alex “Machine” Richardson
    Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
    James “Dash” Patterson
    Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

    Mejor equipo de Esports

    Damwon Gaming
    Dallas Empire
    G2 Esports
    San Francisco Shock
    Team Secret



