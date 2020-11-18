The Game Awards: anunciadas todas las nominaciones
Estos son todos los nominados en la edición 2020 de The Game Awards, donde The Last of Us, parte 2, es uno de los más presentes en las diferentes categorías.
Con el año llegando a su final, ha llegado el momento para que Geoff Keighley, fundador de The Game Awards, hable y diga las nominaciones de lo más destacados durante este 2020. A pesar de que la pandemia golpeó muchos sectores económicos, la industria gaming pudo mantenerse de pie y este año dejó grandes títulos que serán reconocidos en la gala transmitida por streaming el próximo 10 de noviembre.
+ Inevitable: Josedeodo está muy cerca de salir de Rainbow7
+ Disney Plus gratis no llegó a Xbox Game Pass en Latinoamérica
+ La eLaLiga Fan Cup llega a Colombia y cualquiera puede participar
Watch all the nominees for #TheGameAwards, and tune in live on December 10th!
Vote now: https://t.co/3QyOOoJkPh pic.twitter.com/YpUHUqPrNJ
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020
Todas las nominaciones de The Game Awards 2020
Juego del Año
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
Doom Eternal – id Software
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
Hades – Supergiant Games
The Last of Us Part 2 – Naughty Dog
Mejor dirección del juego
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghosts of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life Alyx
The Last of Us Part 2
Mejor narrativa
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghosts of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part 2
Mejor dirección artística
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghosts of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part 2
Mejor partitura/música
Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part 2
Mejor diseño de audio
Doom Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghosts of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us Part 2
Mejor rendimiento
Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Juegos por el Impacto
If Found…
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Spiritfarer
Tell Me Why
Through Darkest of Times
Mejor juego en curso
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Mejor juego indie
Carrion
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Mejor juego de debut
Carrion
Mortal Shell
Raji: An Acient Epic
Roki
Phasmophobia
Mejor juego móvil
[ads4]
Among Us
Call of Duty Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokemon Cafe Mix
Mejor apoyo comunitario
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Valorant
Mejor juego de realidad virtual/AR
Dreams
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovación en Accesibilidad
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Grounded
Hyperdot
The Last of Us Part 2
Watch Dogs Legion
Mejor juego de acción
Doom Eternal
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Streets of Rage 4
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
[ads5]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ghosts of Tsushima
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Last of Us Part 2
Mejor RPG
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Mejor juego de lucha
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]
Mejor juego familiar
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mejor juego de Sim/Estrategia
Crusader Kings 3
Desperados 3
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator
XCOM: Chimera Squad
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras
[ads6]
Dirt 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Mejor juego multijugador
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Creador de contenido del año
Alanah Pearce
Jay Ann Lopez
Nickmercs
Timthetatman
Valkyrae
Mejor Atleta de Esports
Ian “Crimsix” Porter
Heo “Showmaker” Su
Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Mejor Entrenador de Esports
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Mejor Evento de Esports
Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
Call of Duty League Championship 2020
IEM Katowice 2020
League of Legends World Championship 2020
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Mejor juego de Esports
[ads7]
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
League of Legends
Valorant
Mejor anfitrión de Esports
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
James “Dash” Patterson
Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
Mejor equipo de Esports
Damwon Gaming
Dallas Empire
G2 Esports
San Francisco Shock
Team Secret